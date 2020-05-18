Bloom Burton Maintains a Buy Rating on CRH Medical (CRHM)

In a report issued on May 14, David Martin, PhD from Bloom Burton maintained a Buy rating on CRH Medical (CRHM), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.80.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CRH Medical with a $3.78 average price target, representing a 105.4% upside. In a report issued on May 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on CRH Medical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.45 million and GAAP net loss of $2.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.12 million and had a GAAP net loss of $76.97K.

CRH Medical Corp. engages in the provision of gastroenterologists with services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It operates through the following business segments: Anesthesia Services, Product Sales, and Other. It also offers the CRH O’Regan System, which focuses on physician education, patient outcomes, and patient awareness. The Other segment covers the corporate activities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.