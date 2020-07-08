Bloom Burton Downgrades BELLUS Health (BLU) to Hold

BELLUS Health (BLU) received a Hold rating and a $5.00 price target from Bloom Burton analyst David Martin on July 6. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.96, close to its 52-week low of $2.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 46.9% success rate. Martin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Knight Therapeutics, and ESSA Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BELLUS Health with a $9.73 average price target, representing a 209.9% upside. In a report issued on July 6, Mackie Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$8.70 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.03 and a one-year low of $2.52. Currently, BELLUS Health has an average volume of 2.54M.

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

