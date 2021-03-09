Bloom Burton Believes ESSA Pharma (EPIX) Still Has Room to Grow

Bloom Burton analyst David Martin PhD maintained a Buy rating on ESSA Pharma (EPIX) on February 12 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.14, close to its 52-week high of $32.69.

PhD has an average return of 142.7% when recommending ESSA Pharma.

According to TipRanks.com, PhD is ranked #577 out of 7348 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ESSA Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.00, a 47.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.69 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, ESSA Pharma has an average volume of 303.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EPIX in relation to earlier this year.

ESSA Pharma, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule drugs for prostate cancer. It focuses on producing drugs which selectively block the amino-terminal domain (NTD) of the androgen receptor (AR), potentially overcoming the known AR-dependent resistance mechanisms of castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), and providing CRPC patients with the potential for increased progression-free and overall survival. The company was founded by Marianne D. Sadar and Raymond J. Andersen on January 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.