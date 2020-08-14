Bloom Burton Believes CRH (CRH) Won’t Stop Here

Bloom Burton analyst Bloom Burton reiterated a Buy rating on CRH (CRH) on August 12. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.58, close to its 52-week high of $40.88.

The the analyst consensus on CRH is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

The company has a one-year high of $40.88 and a one-year low of $17.73. Currently, CRH has an average volume of 596.2K.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime. The Europe Lightside segment is involved in the production and sale of architectural, structural concrete products, clay products, insulation products, fabricated & tempered glass products, construction accessories and the provision of inter related products and services to the construction sector. The Europe Distribution segment includes the businesses of builder’s merchandising activities. The Americas Products segment manufactures and supplies construction products. The Asia segment is comprised of cement operations in Philippines, Northeast China and Southern India. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Clondalkin, Ireland.