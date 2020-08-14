Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Sameer Joshi maintained a Hold rating on Blink Charging Co (BLNK) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.02.

Joshi has an average return of 295.1% when recommending Blink Charging Co.

According to TipRanks.com, Joshi is ranked #107 out of 6892 analysts.

Blink Charging Co has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Blink Charging Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.3 million and GAAP net loss of $2.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $577.4K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.89 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BLNK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its products and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas and Eric Greenberg on October 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.