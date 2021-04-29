Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.50, close to its 52-week high of $33.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 71.5% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Finance of America Companies, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Blackstone Mortgage with a $32.17 average price target, representing a -1.5% downside. In a report issued on April 26, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $31.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Blackstone Mortgage’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $109 million and net profit of $83.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $110 million and had a net profit of $78.93 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio. The company was founded by Samuel Zell, John R. Klopp, and Craig M. Hatkoff in July 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More on BXMT: