Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Hold rating on Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) on July 29. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 57.9% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and New Residential Inv.

Blackstone Mortgage has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $25.33, a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Blackstone Mortgage’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $101 million and GAAP net loss of $53.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $106 million and had a net profit of $75.17 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BXMT in relation to earlier this year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio. The company was founded by Samuel Zell, John R. Klopp, and Craig M. Hatkoff in July 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.