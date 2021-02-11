Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 69.5% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Broadmark Realty Capital, and Granite Point Mortgage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Blackstone Mortgage with a $28.00 average price target, representing a -2.9% downside. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Blackstone Mortgage’s market cap is currently $4.14B and has a P/E ratio of 30.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BXMT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio. The company was founded by Samuel Zell, John R. Klopp, and Craig M. Hatkoff in July 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.