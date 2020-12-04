Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report issued on June 9, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 68.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blackstone Mortgage is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00, a -17.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $40.62 and a one-year low of $12.67. Currently, Blackstone Mortgage has an average volume of 1.8M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BXMT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio. The company was founded by Samuel Zell, John R. Klopp, and Craig M. Hatkoff in July 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.