Blackstone Group (BX) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Hold rating on Blackstone Group (BX) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.65, close to its 52-week high of $64.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 70.4% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Goldman Sachs Group, and Bank of America.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blackstone Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Blackstone Group’s market cap is currently $74.1B and has a P/E ratio of 27.29. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.10.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Blackstone Group, Inc. engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions, and Credit.