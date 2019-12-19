Blackstone Group (BX) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating on Blackstone Group (BX) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.49, close to its 52-week high of $55.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Janus Henderson Group, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blackstone Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.14.

Based on Blackstone Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $779 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $443 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BX in relation to earlier this year.

The Blackstone Group, Inc. engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions, and Credit.