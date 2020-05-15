Blackstone Group (BX) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Blackstone Group (BX), with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 47.3% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blackstone Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.70.

The company has a one-year high of $64.97 and a one-year low of $33.00. Currently, Blackstone Group has an average volume of 7.72M.

The Blackstone Group, Inc. engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions, and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners. The Real Estate segment includes management of core real estate fund and non-exchange traded restate investment trusts. The Hedge Fund Solutions segment comprises of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management, which manages hedge funds and includes Indian-focused and Asian-focused closed-end mutual funds. The Credit segment includes GSO Capital Partners LP, which manages credit-oriented funds. The company was founded by Stephen Allen Schwarzman in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.