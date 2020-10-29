Blackstone Group (BX) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

In a report released today, James Fotheringham from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Blackstone Group (BX), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Fotheringham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 69.2% success rate. Fotheringham covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Blackstone Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.79, implying a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Blackstone Group’s market cap is currently $37.8B and has a P/E ratio of 47.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.46.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BX in relation to earlier this year.

The Blackstone Group, Inc. engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions, and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners. The Real Estate segment includes management of core real estate fund and non-exchange traded restate investment trusts. The Hedge Fund Solutions segment comprises of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management, which manages hedge funds and includes Indian-focused and Asian-focused closed-end mutual funds. The Credit segment includes GSO Capital Partners LP, which manages credit-oriented funds. The company was founded by Stephen Allen Schwarzman in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

