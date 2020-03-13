Blackstone Group (BX) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Blackstone Group (BX), with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyprys is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 45.5% success rate. Cyprys covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Apollo Global Management.

Blackstone Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.60.

Blackstone Group’s market cap is currently $47.94B and has a P/E ratio of 13.24. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.78.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BX in relation to earlier this year.

The Blackstone Group, Inc. engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit.