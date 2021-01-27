Blackstone Group (BX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski assigned a Buy rating to Blackstone Group (BX) today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $64.90, close to its 52-week high of $66.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 65.6% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and New Mountain Finance.

Blackstone Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.13, implying a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Blackstone Group’s market cap is currently $45.04B and has a P/E ratio of 60.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.37.

The Blackstone Group, Inc. engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions, and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners. The Real Estate segment includes management of core real estate fund and non-exchange traded restate investment trusts. The Hedge Fund Solutions segment comprises of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management, which manages hedge funds and includes Indian-focused and Asian-focused closed-end mutual funds. The Credit segment includes GSO Capital Partners LP, which manages credit-oriented funds. The company was founded by Stephen Allen Schwarzman in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.