Blackstone Group (BX) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on January 31, Jeremy Campbell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Blackstone Group (BX), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.07, close to its 52-week high of $64.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 61.8% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Apollo Global Management, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Blackstone Group with a $63.78 average price target, implying a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Blackstone Group’s market cap is currently $72.23B and has a P/E ratio of 26.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.82.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BX in relation to earlier this year.

The Blackstone Group, Inc. engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions, and Credit.