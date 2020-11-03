BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea maintained a Hold rating on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.42.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shea is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 51.8% success rate. O’Shea covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Oaktree Specialty Lending, FS KKR Capital Corp. II, and New Mountain Finance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BlackRock TCP Capital with a $11.33 average price target.

Based on BlackRock TCP Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $48.72 million and net profit of $46.35 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.82 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TCPC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Blackrock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end and non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests primarily in the debt of middle market companies as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds. Its investment objective is to seek to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. The company was founded on April 2, 2012 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.