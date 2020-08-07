BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Buy rating on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 59.5% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock TCP Capital has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.17.

Based on BlackRock TCP Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $69.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.27 million and had a net profit of $24.12 million.

Blackrock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end and non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests primarily in the debt of middle market companies as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds. Its investment objective is to seek to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. The company was founded on April 2, 2012 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.