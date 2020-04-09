Blackrock (BLK) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating on Blackrock (BLK) today and set a price target of $478.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $471.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blackrock is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $505.36.

Blackrock’s market cap is currently $70.19B and has a P/E ratio of 15.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 111.97.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 108 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLK in relation to earlier this year.

BlackRock, Inc. engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L. Schlosstein, Susan L. Wagner, Robert Steven Kapito, and Laurence Douglas Fink in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

