Blackrock (BLK) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Jeremy Campbell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock (BLK), with a price target of $495.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $357.28, close to its 52-week low of $354.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 43.0% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Blackrock has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $535.00, a 45.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $510.00 price target.

Based on Blackrock’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.1 billion and net profit of $1.3 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.37 billion and had a net profit of $927 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLK in relation to earlier this year.

BlackRock, Inc. engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

