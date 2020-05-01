BlackLine (BL) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Koji Ikeda maintained a Buy rating on BlackLine (BL) today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 82.1% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and Liveperson.

BlackLine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.50.

The company has a one-year high of $74.45 and a one-year low of $38.32. Currently, BlackLine has an average volume of 637.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BL in relation to earlier this year.

BlackLine, Inc. operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance. The company was founded by Therese Tucker in May 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.