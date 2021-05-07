BlackLine (BL) Receives a Buy from BTIG

BTIG analyst Matthew VanVliet maintained a Buy rating on BlackLine (BL) today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $107.30.

According to TipRanks.com, VanVliet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 51.1% success rate. VanVliet covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sprout Social, and RingCentral.

BlackLine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $143.75, implying a 39.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $130.00 price target.

BlackLine’s market cap is currently $6.02B and has a P/E ratio of -129.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 92.22.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BL in relation to earlier this year.

BlackLine, Inc. operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance. The company was founded by Therese Tucker in May 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.