BlackBerry (BB) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Hold rating on BlackBerry (BB) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.13.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BlackBerry with a $9.50 average price target, which is a 138.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, TD Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $9.71 and a one-year low of $2.70. Currently, BlackBerry has an average volume of 6.25M.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software and services, which focuses on securing and managing Internet of Things endpoints. It offers a platform comprised of communication and collaboration software and safety-certified embedded solutions. The company was founded by Michael Lazaridis, James Laurence Balsillie, and Douglas E. Fregin on March 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.