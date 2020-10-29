Blackbaud (BLKB) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Hold rating on Blackbaud (BLKB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.1% and a 75.3% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., Manhattan Associates, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Blackbaud with a $70.00 average price target, representing a 21.6% upside. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Blackbaud’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $232 million and net profit of $11.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $226 million and had a net profit of $7.14 million.

Blackbaud, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing, and analytics. The company was founded by Anthony E. Bakker in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.