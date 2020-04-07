Blackbaud (BLKB) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Hold rating on Blackbaud (BLKB). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.70.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 42.2% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blackbaud is a Hold with an average price target of $60.00, a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Blackbaud’s market cap is currently $2.44B and has a P/E ratio of 195.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.66.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLKB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Blackbaud, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing, and analytics. The company was founded by Anthony E. Bakker in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.