Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Black Stone Minerals (BSM). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 43.9% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Black Stone Minerals with a $10.50 average price target, a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Black Stone Minerals’ market cap is currently $2.15B and has a P/E ratio of 21.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.01.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.