Black Knight (BKI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Glenn Greene maintained a Buy rating on Black Knight (BKI) yesterday and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.00, close to its 52-week high of $70.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Greene is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 86.7% success rate. Greene covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Black Knight is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.40.

The company has a one-year high of $70.34 and a one-year low of $51.03. Currently, Black Knight has an average volume of 1.18M.

Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

