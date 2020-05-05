Black Knight (BKI) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Glenn Greene assigned a Buy rating to Black Knight (BKI) today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $71.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Greene is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 81.0% success rate. Greene covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Factset Research, and Global Payments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Black Knight with a $75.83 average price target.

Based on Black Knight’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $300 million and net profit of $12.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $285 million and had a net profit of $42.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BKI in relation to earlier this year.

Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment refers to the data and analytics solutions to the mortgage, real estate and capital markets verticals. The company was founded on February 3, 2017 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.