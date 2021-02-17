Black Knight (BKI) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Dominick Gabriele from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Black Knight (BKI), with a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $82.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 60.2% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Black Knight with a $103.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $97.19 and a one-year low of $50.01. Currently, Black Knight has an average volume of 917.2K.

Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment refers to the data and analytics solutions to the mortgage, real estate and capital markets verticals. The company was founded on February 3, 2017 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.