Black Knight (BKI) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele assigned a Buy rating to Black Knight (BKI) yesterday and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 64.8% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Black Knight has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.20, representing a 32.9% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Based on Black Knight’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $342 million and net profit of $47.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $300 million and had a net profit of $12.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BKI in relation to earlier this year.

Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment refers to the data and analytics solutions to the mortgage, real estate and capital markets verticals. The company was founded on February 3, 2017 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

