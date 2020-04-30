Black Hills (BKH) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on April 28, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Black Hills (BKH), with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Black Hills is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Black Hills’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $478 million and net profit of $69.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $501 million and had a net profit of $86.57 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BKH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas Utilities segment conducts natural gas utility operations through the Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries. The Power Generation segment produces electric power from its generating plants and sells the electric capacity and energy. The Mining segment comprises of the production and sale of coal to site, mine-mouth power generation facilities. The Corporate and Other segment covers unallocated corporate expenses that support its operating segments. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Rapid City, SD.