Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) Initiated with a Buy at Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Marc Frahm from Cowen & Co. initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Frahm is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 57.7% success rate. Frahm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Magenta Therapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on Black Diamond Therapeutics is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $41.79 and a one-year low of $32.30. Currently, Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average volume of 643.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BDTX in relation to earlier this year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the biotechnology company that discovers and develops therapeutic agents to target unique oncogenic protein-isoforms. The company was founded by Dr. David M. Epstein and Dr. Elizabeth Buck in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.