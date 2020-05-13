Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.14, close to its 52-week high of $44.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 80.8% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Black Diamond Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the biotechnology company that discovers and develops therapeutic agents to target unique oncogenic protein-isoforms. The company was founded by Dr. David M. Epstein and Dr. Elizabeth Buck in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More on BDTX: