Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Zhiqiang Shu maintained a Buy rating on Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 30.8% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sensei Biotherapeutics, Repare Therapeutics, and Arcus Biosciences.

Black Diamond Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.50, representing an 116.9% upside. In a report issued on March 3, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.25 and a one-year low of $17.63. Currently, Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average volume of 463.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 91 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BDTX in relation to earlier this year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the biotechnology company that discovers and develops therapeutic agents to target unique oncogenic protein-isoforms. The company was founded by Dr. David M. Epstein and Dr. Elizabeth Buck in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.