Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.58, close to its 52-week high of $50.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 65.4% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Albertsons Companies, and United Natural Foods.

Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.88, a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $50.18 and a one-year low of $28.42. Currently, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings has an average volume of 1.81M.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of warehouse club. The company was founded on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.