Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 62.9% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, Dollar General, and Sally Beauty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.60.

Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings’ market cap is currently $2.97B and has a P/E ratio of 14.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -28.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of warehouse club. The company was founded on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.