Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 64.8% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Albertsons Companies, and United Natural Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.55, a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings’ market cap is currently $6.11B and has a P/E ratio of 15.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.51.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of warehouse club. The company was founded on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.

