BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 62.5% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

BJ’s Restaurants has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00, implying an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $44.47 and a one-year low of $6.01. Currently, BJ’s Restaurants has an average volume of 437.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

Read More on BJRI: