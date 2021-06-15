BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner assigned a Buy rating to BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 68.7% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Yum China Holdings.

BJ’s Restaurants has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.00, which is a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $63.42 and a one-year low of $16.08. Currently, BJ’s Restaurants has an average volume of 294.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BJRI in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Brian Krakower, the CIO of BJRI sold 4,924 shares for a total of $254,669.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.