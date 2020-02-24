BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Hold rating on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) on February 21 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.7% and a 42.1% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BJ’s Restaurants with a $43.00 average price target, representing a 7.8% upside. In a report issued on February 21, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $45.00 price target.

BJ’s Restaurants’ market cap is currently $743.9M and has a P/E ratio of 17.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.63.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BJRI in relation to earlier this year.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. It operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.