BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 57.4% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Dine Brands Global.

BJ’s Restaurants has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.85.

Based on BJ’s Restaurants’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $128 million and GAAP net loss of $28.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $301 million and had a net profit of $14.19 million.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

