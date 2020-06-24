BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) on June 22 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 53.0% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Del Taco Restaurants, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

BJ’s Restaurants has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.23, representing an 8.7% upside. In a report issued on June 12, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.84 and a one-year low of $6.01. Currently, BJ’s Restaurants has an average volume of 892.7K.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.