BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 65.3% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

BJ’s Restaurants has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50, a 32.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

BJ’s Restaurants’ market cap is currently $373.7M and has a P/E ratio of 8.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.24.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BJRI in relation to earlier this year.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.