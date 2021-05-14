Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 12, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Birchcliff Energy (BIREF), with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.67, close to its 52-week high of $2.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 51.7% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Birchcliff Energy with a $3.69 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.92 and a one-year low of $0.78. Currently, Birchcliff Energy has an average volume of 84.75K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BIREF in relation to earlier this year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its properties include Peace River Arch, and the Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.