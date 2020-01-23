Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) Gets a Buy Rating from CIBC

In a report released yesterday, David Popowich from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Birchcliff Energy (BIREF), with a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Popowich has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.1% and a 38.0% success rate. Popowich covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Gran Tierra Energy, and Baytex Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Birchcliff Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.04, which is a 91.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.50 price target.

Birchcliff Energy’s market cap is currently $422.5M and has a P/E ratio of 18.39. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.33.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its properties include Peace River Arch, and the Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A.