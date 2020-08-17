Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Truist Financial and BMO Capital gave Bioxcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 55.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Bioxcel Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.33, which is a 179.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $71.50 and a one-year low of $3.76. Currently, Bioxcel Therapeutics has an average volume of 630.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer. The company was founded by Vimal D. Mehta on March 29, 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.