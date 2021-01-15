BioVie (BIVI) Initiated with a Buy at B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani initiated coverage with a Buy rating on BioVie (BIVI) yesterday and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.94, close to its 52-week high of $34.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 57.4% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioVie is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.00.

The company has a one-year high of $34.54 and a one-year low of $2.20. Currently, BioVie has an average volume of 55.49K.

BioVie, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops, and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201 which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.