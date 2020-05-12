Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 60.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biospecifics Technologies with a $90.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $68.41 and a one-year low of $42.00. Currently, Biospecifics Technologies has an average volume of 46.72K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. engages in the development of an injectable collagenase for multiple indications. Its products include XIAFLEX, which is a treatment used for Dupuytren’s contracture. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, NY.