Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.90, close to its 52-week high of $69.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 62.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biospecifics Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $100.00.

Based on Biospecifics Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.67 million and net profit of $4.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.13 million and had a net profit of $4.42 million.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. engages in the development of an injectable collagenase for multiple indications. Its products include XIAFLEX, which is a treatment used for Dupuytren’s contracture. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, NY.