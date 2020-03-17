Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.01, close to its 52-week low of $45.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -26.0% and a 14.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Springworks Therapeutics, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biospecifics Technologies with a $90.00 average price target.

Based on Biospecifics Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $6.27 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $6.18 million.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. engages in the development of an injectable collagenase for multiple indications. Its products include XIAFLEX, which is a treatment used for Dupuytren’s contracture. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, NY.